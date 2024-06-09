All Events
Triathlons
Olympic Triathlons
South West
Olympic Triathlons in South West

9 events found
Dartmouth Triathlon
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

1. Dartmouth Triathlon

Location

Dartmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The First Tri
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. The First Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(60 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Roadford Lake Triathlon
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

3. Roadford Lake Triathlon

Location

Broadwoodwidger, Devon

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(2 reviews)

Ticket£54 – £121
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

4. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
English Riviera Triathlon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

5. English Riviera Triathlon

Location

Torquay, Torbay

Running

olympic, sprint, super sprint

Star4.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £74
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

6. The One on the River - Henley

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.1

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

7. Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

sprint, olympic

Star3.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

8. Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

olympic

Ticket£34
Booking perksRoad
The Last Tri
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

9. The Last Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.5

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 events
