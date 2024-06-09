All Events
Triathlons
Olympic Triathlons
South West
Olympic Triathlons in South West
9 events found
Booked 13 times this week
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
1. Dartmouth Triathlon
Dartmouth, Devon
sprint, olympic, super sprint
4.7
(5 reviews)
£33 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Booked 5 times this week
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. The First Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
4.3
(60 reviews)
£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 8 times this week
Sunday, 19 May 2024
3. Roadford Lake Triathlon
Broadwoodwidger, Devon
super sprint, sprint, olympic
4.3
(2 reviews)
£54 – £121
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 6 times this week
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
4. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
3.7
(99 reviews)
£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
5. English Riviera Triathlon
Torquay, Torbay
olympic, sprint, super sprint
4.0
(4 reviews)
£22 – £74
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
6. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
3.1
(9 reviews)
£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
7. Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Newport, Newport
sprint, olympic
3.6
(22 reviews)
£45 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
8. Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn
Paignton, Torbay
olympic
£34
Booking perksRoad
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
9. The Last Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
4.5
(62 reviews)
£20 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
