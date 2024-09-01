Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Triathlons in September 2022
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
1. Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn
Devon, Devon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
2. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
3. Brighton & Hove Triathlon
Hove, Brighton and Hove
super sprint, sprint and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
4. Stratford Park Triathlon
Stroud, Gloucestershire
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
5. THE ROC England
Lakeside, Cumbria
half ironman and more
Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024
6. SWMA Tri Series Race 5
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
7. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
8. Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
super sprint
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
9. Salcombe Gin Sprint Triathlon
Salcombe, Devon
sprint
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
10. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September
Poole, Dorset
sprint
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
11. Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Newport, Newport
sprint, olympic
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
12. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
13. Dawlish Triathlon
Dawlish Warren, Devon
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
14. East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)
East Leake, Nottinghamshire
sprint
(132 reviews)