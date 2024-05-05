All Events
Triathlons
Sprint Triathlons
East Midlands
Sprint Triathlons in East Midlands

Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024

Uppingham, Rutland

sprint

Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

2. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024

Grantham, Leicestershire

10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.4

(142 reviews)

East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

3. East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)

East Leake, Nottinghamshire

sprint

Star4.7

(132 reviews)

