Sprint Triathlons in East of England

4 events found
Roade Sprint Triathlon
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

1. Roade Sprint Triathlon

Location

Roade, Northamptonshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.4

(38 reviews)

Ticket£34 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

2. Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024

Location

Uppingham, Rutland

Running

sprint

Ticket£20 – £54
Booking perks
Hitchin Triathlon

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

3. Hitchin Triathlon

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(63 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £53
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

4. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024

Location

Grantham, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.4

(142 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £160
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
