No TCS London Marathon ballot place?

This isn’t the finish line!

Unsuccessful in this year’s ballot? You’re not alone. Explore our team’s round-up of top London Marathon alternatives.

Sell-out events

These events were sell-outs in 2024 and promise to be even better next year. Grab your 2025 tickets before someone else does.

2025 Bath Half Marathon

Sun, 16 Mar 2025

Half marathon

£15 - £55

Early bird pricing

AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2025

Sun, 18 May 2025

Half marathon and 10k

£39 - £46

2025 Ford RideLondon-Essex

Sun, 25 May 2025

100 mile

£20 - £99

2025 marathons

Got an itch that only a marathon will scratch? We understand. Explore our top 26.2-milers to sign up for now.

Early bird pricing

2025 ABP Newport Marathon Festival

Sun, 13 Apr 2025

Marathon, Half marathon + more

£2 - £48

2025 Brighton Weekend

Sun, 6 Apr 2025

Marathon

£69.99

Early bird pricing

ABP Southampton Marathon 2025

Sun, 6 Apr 2025

Marathon, Half marathon + more

£7 - £50

2024 iconic events

Want to get your runner's highs sooner? These 2024 events promise unforgettable memories - grab them before they also sell out!

AJ Bell Great South Run 2024

Sat, 19 - Sun, 20 Oct 2024

10 mile, 5k + more

£19 - £46

2024 Vitality London 10,000

Sun, 22 Sept 2024

10k

£46.50

Free event

LONDON TEN by The RunThrough Foundation 2024

Sun, 27 Oct 2024

10K and Junior race

Free - £50

Epic challenges

Looking to push yourself harder, faster, further than ever before? Step this way for action-packed adventures that’ll leave you wanting more.

2025 Race to the Stones

Sat, 12 - Sun, 13 Jul 2025

100k, 50k

Free - £240

The Maverick Jurassic 100k Ultra 2024

Sat, 19 Oct 2024

101k, 54k, 22k and 12k

£35 - £150

London Duathlon 2024

Sun, 8 Sept 2024

Ultra, full, half duathlon and more

£41 - £109

And there's more...

These events not quite right for you? No need to worry we have thousands of epic events all across the country waiting for you!

Let's Do This