No TCS London Marathon ballot place?

This isn’t the finish line!

Unsuccessful in this year’s ballot? You’re not alone. Explore our team’s round-up of a selection of TCS London Marathon alternatives in the USA.

Our team's top US marathon picks

*Not all events listed below are purchasable on Let's Do This, so you may be sent to another website to complete your registration.

Sun, Feb 16, 2025

Austin Marathon 2025

An experience worthy of any bucket list, enjoy 26.2 miles of culture, iconic landmarks and electric crowds around the amazing city of Austin!

Sun, Sep 29, 2024

Boulderthon Marathon 2024

Be part of Colorado's largest fall race, voted Top 10 in America by USA Today.

Fri, Oct 4 - Sun, Oct 6, 2024

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend

Be part of 'The Most Beautiful Urban Marathon in America®', winding through downtown districts and crossing the Mississippi River.

Sat, Dec 7 - Sun, Dec 8, 2024

2024 Honolulu Marathon Weekend

Run 26.2 miles in paradise and be part of the fourth largest marathon in the US, with no cut-off time.

Sat, Mar 1 - Sun, Mar 2, 2025

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend

Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend has something for the entire family and will show participants why Atlanta is Running City USA.

Sun, Nov 3, 2024

Las Vegas Marathon 2024

The premier and city-signature road running event for the City of Las Vegas.

Sun, Nov 24, 2024

The AACR Philadelphia Marathon

Weave through Philadelphia's historic district, passing sights familiar to Franklin, Washington and the rest of the gang.

Fri, Dec 13 - Sun, Dec 15, 2024

2024 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival

Run through the vibrant streets of Dallas, starting and finishing at the iconic City Hall on Marilla Street, with infectiuous energy and unforgettable skyline views.

Sun, Oct 27, 2024

Marine Corps Marathon Semper Fi & America's Fund Team 2024

Lace up with purpose for the world's largest marathon without prize money.

And there's more...

These events not quite right for you? No need to worry we have thousands of epic events all across the US waiting for you!

