This is no ordinary race...
An Impact Marathon experience will change your life – and the lives of those you meet.
Join a 7-day Impact Marathon adventure that culminates in a beautiful 10k, 21k or 42k trail run.
Spend a week working with grassroots organisations and programmes, before celebrating with a run together through the community you’ve become a part of.
Where will you make your impact?
You can run the world
NEPAL
Run the Himalayas
The original Impact Marathon race - there’s a reason why this race keeps returning year after year.
Prices from £875/pp
JORDAN
Run the ancient desert
Join us on the sandy dunes of Jordan for our first ever (desert) race.
Prices from £695/pp
GUATEMALA
Run the live volcano
Sculpt the young leaders of a nation and run our most iconic course
Prices from £347.50/pp
KENYA
Run with legends
The most powerful way to experience Kenya: an immersive week spent supporting women's empowerment and learning from the elite runners.
Prices from £1095/pp
SCOTLAND
Run the highlands
Running together with others, for others, for our planet. Give back to nature
Prices from £95/pp
A life-changing week
Immerse yourself in a new country and culture with runners from around the world. Spend 7 days exploring a new place, meeting new people and making a difference. Top it off with a run through out-of-this-world trails.
An empowered community
Come for the running, stay for the people you meet. The Impact Marathon Foundation doesn’t create projects. You’ll support people already working passionately in their communities, while discovering a new country in a totally unique way.
A run like no other
Joined by local runners and your new Impact family, you’ll end your week with a community-wide trail run. You’ll take in the spectacular surroundings of the place you’ve called home, running with the people that made it feel so welcoming.
“When a group of positive, energised people come together with a common purpose, not only do we achieve great things but we make great friends. We arrive as individuals, and we finish the week as one tight community.”
Nick Kershaw
Founder & CEO, Impact Marathon Series