Feeling inspired by London? Don't miss your moment

If the TCS London Marathon has got you inspired, why not turn that FOMO into inspo and sign up for one of these events? Great routes, atmospheres and endorphins, guaranteed.

Half Marathons

These halfs are the perfect place to begin, practice, or focus on rebuilding your mileage.

Sun, 1 Sept 2024
The Big Half
Join thousands of other participants in this spectacular half marathon event through the heart of London. Great for novices and experienced participants alike, the course winds its way through the capital from Tower Bridge to the iconic Cutty Sark.
Sun, 26 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run
Celebrate all that is great about Manchester in this annual must do event. Choose from a Half Marathon or 10k course starting and finishing in the vibrant Manchester City Centre.
Sun, 13 Oct 2024
Oxford Half 2024
Enjoy this fast and flat half marathon through the historic and prestigious university city of Oxford. Spurred on by live music and cheering crowds.
Sun, 6 Oct 2024
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
One of the largest and most exciting road races in Europe, the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon will be returning to the streets of Cardiff this October.
Sun, 8 Sept 2024
RunThrough Surrey Half 2024
Soak up the support from spectators, and enjoy this flat terrain where one of the fastest marathon times was attained. This fantastic looped course will take you from central Woking into the surrounding countryside.
Sat, 25 May 2024
Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Experience grandeur in this venue famous for hosting the Grand National steeplechase. This entirely flat and paved route is perfect for testing your speed as well as your endurance.
Sun, 2 Jun 2024
Jubilee Bridge 10k & Half Marathon 2024
J﻿oin RunThrough for a unique opportunity to run across the Grade II listed Jubilee Bridge. Choose from a 10k, Half Marathon or junior race and enjoy the closed road route as you race to glory and an all important finisher's medal.
Sun, 5 May 2024
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Return to Victoria Park for another East London run. This pan-flat, tree lined course is great for runners chasing PBs and those trying out their first park run.

Marathons

From a midnight marathon to one that’s inspired by the London event itself, explore our selection of 26-milers.

Sun, 27 Apr 2025
2025 TCS London Marathon
The TCS London Marathon is the most popular marathon on the planet and more than one million people have completed the event since its first edition in 1981. Will you join them in 2025?
Sun, 6 Apr 2025
2025 Brighton Weekend
Experience a unique city-to-coast course taking you past iconic landmarks at the Brighton Marathon this April. With incredible crowd support, a new finish at Hove Lawns, and a new-and-improved route, be a part of something amazing and tackle a stunning 26.2-mile challenge.
Sat, 23 Nov 2024
Battersea Park Running Festival
Officially the world's flattest marathon, the Battersea Park Running Festival provides the perfect setting for a personal best time. Enjoy the picturesque surroundings as you race around the course.
Sun, 5 May 2024
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon
Race in this closed road race past Gateshead's iconic landmarks. Great for novices and seasoned pros alike, feel like a champion as you cross the finish line in the famous Gateshead International Stadium.
Sun, 15 Sept 2024
The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon
Run through Kew Gardens to the Old Deer Park in Richmond with these scenic half marathon and marathon races. With a fully flat course, this event is perfect for beginners and experienced athletes alike.
Sun, 30 Jun 2024
Solway Coast Marathon
Explore the stunning Solway Coast in Cumbria with this marvellous marathon route. Possibly one of the flattest marathons out there, this is a great opportunity to set a new PB or try your first marathon!
Sat, 6 Jul 2024
Midnight Marathon
Experience an exhilarating night run this summer. Dubbed as one of the flattest marathon courses in the UK, there's real PB potential.
Sun, 29 Sept 2024
Morecambe Marathon
The Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k are popular races that keep runners returning year on year. Starting and finishing on the promenade this seaside race provides a flat course with lovely views across the bay.

Electric Atmosphere

Enlist yourself onto an event that’s charged with energy and excitement. Think iconic sights and entertainment en-route.

Sun, 26 May 2024
2024 Ford RideLondon
The perfect event for those seeking a tough but achievable challenge, this ride will see cyclists of all backgrounds and abilities cover 100, 60 or 30 miles on traffic-free roads through the heart of London and neighbouring Essex.
Sun, 5 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Choose between a half marathon or 10k course to challenge yourselves on the crowd filled streets of Birmingham in this epic event.
Sat, 18 May - Sun, 19 May 2024
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Kickstart your season with the ever popular Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend, taking place at the National Water Sports Centre. A sell out event year on year grab your tickets for the middle distance triathlon.
Sun, 14 Jul 2024
2024 Vitality London 10,000
This fun and friendly 10K takes participants past some of London's most famous landmarks, including Admiralty Arch, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Bank of England, Somerset House, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey – making it a great way to see the city while enjoying the benefits of being active!
Sat, 5 Oct - Sun, 6 Oct 2024
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Experience the inspiring atmosphere of Scotland’s biggest running event and achieve something great next autumn. This weekend of running is a celebration of running that is suitable for the whole family.
Sun, 1 Sept 2024
Run Cheltenham 2024
Set in the heart of the beautiful regency town, Run Cheltenham has been designed to truly show off its splendour and Cotswold charm.
Sun, 19 May 2024
2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
A flat, fast and friendly event, which attracts some of the UK’s top athletes and is set in the heart of Cardiff’s historic Bay.
Sun, 14 Jul 2024
London 10k 2024
London 10k is the summer's greatest celebration of running. Dash past iconic central London sights Big Ben, the London Eye and the River Thames in a 10k race to remember.

Challenge Seekers

From the highest peaks to low, rugged valleys, these ones come with a licence to thrill. Let’s get the adrenaline pumping.

Sat, 22 Jun 2024
Ultra London 2024
Join over 20,000 runners of all abilities experience the finest Scottish welcome and run through the streets and green parks of Glasgow. Brought to you by the people behind the Great North Run.
Sat, 13 Jul 2024
Ultra North 2024
Take on this epic challenge on Newcastle's doorstep. Run, jog or walk a fully-marked, all-terrain 25k or 55k route, with stunning views and historic landmarks the whole way.
Fri, 27 Sept - Sat, 28 Sept 2024
13 Valleys Ultra
Take on the 13 Valleys Ultra in 2024, an epic ultra marathon event in the stunning landscape of the Lake District National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Sun, 12 May 2024
Etape Caledonia 2024
This sell-out event attracts riders from all over the UK and world to take on one of the most breath-taking rides through the spectacular Scottish Highlands.
Sat, 1 Jun 2024
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Challenge yourself in Central England's notorious Peak District. Popular amongst all trail runners, these testing routes climb some of the areas highest points and take you onto the famous Pennine footpath.
Sat, 18 May 2024
TEC Wye Valley 2024
With a route hugging the park's stunning Boating Lake, this fast and flat course is perfect for first-timers and experienced runners alike.
Sat, 18 May 2024
The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
With just the right balance of challenge and stunning views, runners from all walks of life will love this race through the North Downs. Each of the 4 routes on offer boast stunning views, well-stocked aid stations, and punchy climbs.
Sun, 16 Jun 2024
Lakesman Triathlons 2024
Set in the heart of the Lake District, the flat and fast Lakesman Triathlon events are a great addition to all multi-sport calendars. Designed to appeal to both novice and experienced athletes, the race promises to deliver stunning views and a chance for a PB.

Run for Charity

Smash your PBs or come along for the adventure but most of all, change lives whilst you’re doing it. It’s all about giving back.

Sun, 13 Oct 2024
Royal Parks Half Marathon
This award-winning race has a stunning route which takes in four of the eight Royal Parks. Starting from Hyde Park, you'll run through St James's Park and Green Park before finishing in Kensington Gardens.
Sun, 6 Oct 2024
Sun, 13 Oct 2024
Manchester Half Marathon
Looking for your first half marathon event? The Manchester Half is flat, fast and full of good vibes. Join 16,000+ others on a run around the city centre, cheered on by lively locals and on-course entertainment.
Sun, 5 May 2024
Amsterdam Marathon
The Amsterdam Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum Road Race, offers a fast course through the city's historic landmarks. Choose from full, half, or 8k races starting and ending at the Olympic Stadium, with scenic views of the Amstel River, Vondelpark, and Rijksmuseum.
