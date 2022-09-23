Long Course Weekend Belgium
Join LCW Belgium in this multi-discipline weekend event set in the coastal resort of Nieuwpoort in Belgium.
LCW Belgium
This festival-feel event consists of swimming, cycling and running, all wrapped up in one unforgettable weekend.
Fri 23rd Sept - Sun 25th Sept
Long Course Weekend
Swim, Bike, Run
Take part in this epic weekend event in the beautiful Nieuwpoort, a city intertwined with the sea. You will swim, cycle and run to earn four one-of-a-kind medals. It is 3 days of 3 disciplines, wrapped up in one epic weekend.
£96.50 - £180
Friday 23rd September 2022
LCW Belgium Swim
1.9k, 3.8k
Since this is one of Belgium's only open-water swims, this is an event you won't want to miss. Enjoy can enjoy the refreshing water of the River Delta as you swim to earn your bespoke finisher's medal. Sheltered from the current of the sea, this swim is accessible to swimmers of all abilities.
£20.75 - £29
Saturday 24th September 2022
LCW Belgium Bike
45k, 90k & 180k
Experience the historic city of Nieuwpoort in Belgium this September in this unforgettable cycling event. With three distances on offer, they is a challenge for cyclists of all abilities. With around 2000 participants at the event over the weekend, the atmosphere is going to be incredible.
£11.75 - £38
Sunday 25th September 2022
LCW Belgium Run
5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon
Relish in the red-carpet finish in the running event set in the seaside resort of Nieuwpoort in Belgium. With four distances on offer, this event is accessible to runners of all abilities. There is even a Kids' Run so the entire family can get involved.
£11.75 - £33.50
LCW Belgium
