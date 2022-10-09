Limited time offer - ends 14th August!
Nutley, East Sussex
9th October 2022
Spartan Sunday 2022
Book your ticket using code SPARTANSUNDAY – we'll do the rest!
Free return travel
Wave goodbye to 3hrs public transport & take our free party bus to & from central London to the event.
£20 off entry
Use code SPARTANSUNDAY to take an Exclusive £20 off your 5k or 10k ticket price – only available on Let’s Do This.
Pre & post race party
Expect food, merch, drinks, supporters and tunes on tap - we ❤️ Spartan Sunday!
Spartan Sunday 2022
Book your ticket using code SPARTANSUNDAY – we'll do the rest!
Free return travel
Wave goodbye to 3hrs public transport & take our free party bus to & from central London to the event.
£20 off entry
Use code SPARTANSUNDAY to take an Exclusive £20 off your 5k or 10k ticket price – only available on Let’s Do This.
Pre & post race party
Expect food, merch, drinks, supporters and tunes on tap - we ❤️ Spartan Sunday!
Choose your distance
Choose your Spartan Sunday session! Remember, this ticket includes transport to and from the event, plus everything you need for an epic day out.
£20 OFF WITH CODE
SPARTANSUNDAY
Sprint 5k
Course: 20 obstacles over 5km
Date: Sun, 9th Oct 2022
Start time: Anytime between 13:45 - 18:00
£79.00 £59.00
Super 10k
Course: 25 obstacles over 10km
Date: Sun, 9th Oct 2022
Start time: Anytime between 09:30 - 13:00
£94.00 £74.00
Included with your discount code:
£20 off entry 🤑
Use code SPARTANSUNDAY to take an Exclusive £20 off your 5k or 10k ticket price – only available on Let’s Do This.
Free transport 🚌
Wave goodbye to 3hrs public transport & take our free bus to & from central London to the event.
After party 🍺
Expect food, merch, drinks, supporters and tunes on tap - we ❤️ Spartan Sunday!
What is a Spartan race?
Spartan is where trail running meets obstacles. Though the trail won’t be easy, it’s the obstacles that make Spartan unique – and one of the toughest races the UK has to offer.
ROPE CLIMB
MULTI-RIG
SLIP WALL
And lots more!