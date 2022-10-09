Limited time offer - ends 14th August!

Nutley, East Sussex

9th October 2022

Spartan Sunday 2022

Free return travel

Wave goodbye to 3hrs public transport & take our free party bus to & from central London to the event.

£20 off entry

Use code SPARTANSUNDAY to take an Exclusive £20 off your 5k or 10k ticket price – only available on Let’s Do This.

Pre & post race party

Expect food, merch, drinks, supporters and tunes on tap - we ❤️ Spartan Sunday!

Prices from £79

Choose your distance

Choose your Spartan Sunday session! Remember, this ticket includes transport to and from the event, plus everything you need for an epic day out.

Sprint 5k

Course: 20 obstacles over 5km

Date: Sun, 9th Oct 2022

Start time: Anytime between 13:45 - 18:00

£79.00 £59.00

Super 10k

Course: 25 obstacles over 10km

Date: Sun, 9th Oct 2022

Start time: Anytime between 09:30 - 13:00

£94.00 £74.00

What is a Spartan race?

Spartan is where trail running meets obstacles. Though the trail won’t be easy, it’s the obstacles that make Spartan unique – and one of the toughest races the UK has to offer.

ROPE CLIMB

MULTI-RIG

SLIP WALL

And lots more!

