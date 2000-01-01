Experience Golden Gate
See what's in store along some of San Francisco's most scenic trail routes.
Route highlights
More on the courses
10k
Gerbode Valley Trailhead
+1006 FT / +307 M, -1049 FT / -320 M
This point-to-point route begins at Gerbode Valley Trailhead and finishes in Crissy Field. Runners of this course will trail through the hilly Marin Headlands with unpaved terrain underfoot. After that, switch to flat pavement to cross over the Golden Gate Bridge.
Half Marathon
Rodeo Beach
+2171 FT / +662 M, -2218 FT / -676 M
Beginning on the waterfront Rodeo Beach, this point-to-point route will take you through the panoramic Marin Headlands, across the infamous Golden Gate Bridge, all to end at the finish line at Chrissy Fields.
50k
Chrissy Fields
+4988 FT / +1520 M, -4987 FT / -1520 M
This looped 50k route starts and ends in Chrissy Fields. On this mountainous adventure, witness unparalleled views of the Marin Headlands, to see where the mountains, sky and sea meet. End this challenge by crossing the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
100k
TBC
TBC
Coming soon.