With an inventory of over 150 events each year, the Race Organiser is one of the most renowned event organisers in the UK. Whether it’s running, cycling, or swimming events, TRO have succeeded in creating a community of all abilities, who come together time-and-time again to enjoy their shared passion. Their events are well-known for exceptional organisation and great marshals who will ensure that you have a truly amazing experience come race day.
Sun 13th November 2022
Grand Union Canal Half Marathon - November
Half Marathon
Make the most of one of autumnal trail running with a superb point to point trail run in the London suburbs. Great for beginner and veteran runners alike, the course follows the beautiful Grand Union Canal from Uxbridge to Watford.
