The Race Organiser - Hyde Park
Join The Race Organiser for this 10k series in one of London's most famous parks.
The Race Organiser
With an inventory of over 150 events each year, the Race Organiser is one of the most renowned event organisers in the UK. Whether it’s running, cycling, or swimming events, TRO have succeeded in creating a community of all abilities, who come together time-and-time again to enjoy their shared passion. Their events are well-known for exceptional organisation and great marshals who will ensure that you have a truly amazing experience come race day.
Sat 13th August 2022
Hyde Park 10k Series - Summer
10k
Suitable for runners of all levels, this pan-flat course is for everyone. Come and spot some iconic London landmarks.
Book your place now
£25
Sat 22nd October 2022
Hyde Park 10k Series - Winter
10k
Race around Hyde Park and The Serpentine Lake in this Winter run. Come for the bespoke finisher's medal and to embrace the elements this winter.
Book your place now
£25