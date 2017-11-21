It's time for your marathon moment

From Scottish lochs to Snowdonia's trails, discover the UK's favourite Marathons, as well as the the perfect events to get you ready for race-day.

Kick-start your training

Find your marathon

Ready to run 26.2 miles through Britain's finest trails and cities?

Check out incredible UK marathons that are open to enter right now.

XTERRA Snowdonia Trail Marathon

Escape the city with this beautiful trail marathon across the hills of Snowdonia.

The PodPlus Kent Spring Marathon

Break away from road racing and explore the scenic tracks and lanes of the Kent countryside.

ABP Southampton Marathon

Run the roads and streets of Southampton, taking in their most historic landmarks and views.

Baxters Loch Ness Marathon

Run 26.2 miles around Loch Ness and enjoy spectacular skyline views of the Scottish Highlands.﻿

Milton Keynes Marathon

Join the main event of this beloved weekend festival of running weekend in Milton Keynes.

Kick-start your training

As the saying goes, it's a marathon - not a sprint. Get your legs & mind ready for the adrenaline of race-day with these iconic middle distance events.

Great North 10k

Take on this iconic 10k through the heart of Tyneside with epic crowds, music and North East spirit.

ASICS London 10k

Check out the city's most popular sights in style with one of London's favourite summer running events.

Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit

Test your speed with a fast and fun race over the smooth tarmac of Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The Regent's Park Summer 10k Series

Run the paths of one of London's most beautiful Royal Parks (& keep your eyes peeled for zoo animals!).

Great Manchester Run - 10k & half marathon

Soak up the unbeatable spirit of Manchester as you run through the city to finish at Old Trafford.

