Experience Inflatable 5k
It’s big, bouncy and full of obstacles to love. Find out more about each i5k obstacle below!
Start Mountain
Race to the top of Start Mountain. This obstacle features incline like you’ve never encountered it before. Every step forward threatens a bounce back. Our advice? Attack it with speed.
The Holes
Watch your step…one false move and you’re in. This minefield of holes will put your balance and agility to the ultimate test.
Bish Bash
Clamber between 42 pillars, full-body dive through the holes and keep your balance as you race over unfamiliar bouncy terrain. This inflatable maze will have you bishing and bashing all over the place.
The Crawler
If tight spaces aren’t your thing, this one might be a challenge. The Crawler is long, cramped and dark...but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Keep your eyes up and you’ll be through before you know it.
Beast
With its interior protected by mesh, this brand-new obstacle remains a mystery until you’re inside. Spoiler: it’s bouncy and full of fun barriers.
The Mangle
Imagine inflatable hurdles…but bigger, wider and way more fun. Embrace your inner track star to get up, over and through this fall-friendly obstacle as fast as possible.
Crash Bang
Once you enter the Crash Bang, it’s every runner for themselves…run, dive, crash, and bang your way through the barriers - make sure you don’t clash into your fellow racers.
The Web
Embrace your inner spy as you bend, roll and claw your way through this lazer-like obstacle. Take your time and don't get caught in the web.
The Demon
Feel the temperature rise as you take on the devil of obstacles. You’re going to have to get creative as you take on this challenging obstacle.
Duck 'n' Dive
This brand new obstacle will take your race experience to the next level. Get ready to duck 'n' dive over, under, around and through this inflatable cave.
The Growler
Tap into your inner beast as you use all of your physical abilities and animal instincts to get through and over The Growler.
The Vortex
Ready for a whirlwind? You better be! Diving through these windmill spinners will have you spiraling out of control.
Viper
With giant fangs poking out from every direction, you can see why they call this one is called the Viper.
Holy Moly
Bouncing, laughing and crawling through this obstacle with your friends will leave you saying "Holy Moly, that was fun!"
Temple of Doom
Enter the Temple of Doom if you dare. But don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom - this bouncy adventure is sure to leave you smiling.
The Boss
End on a high with the ultimate obstacle of them all - The Boss. Crawl and bounce your way to the finish and show everyone who's boss.
