Menu
Search
Sports
Grow your event
Help
4 Peaks Racing
ExternalLink
Upcoming events
Upcoming events
The Nun Run
Tempe
2 Mar
Tri 4 the Cure AZ
Phoenix
9 Mar
Merrill Ranch Triathlon
Florence
23 Mar
Hoot 'n' Hustle
Avondale
24 Mar
Splash & Dash + Swim Only
Tempe
26 Apr
Cactus Man Triathlon
Tempe
28 Apr
Anthem Sprint Triathlon
Phoenix
24 Aug
Castle Creek Triathlon
Morristown
5 Oct
Trick or Tri at Merrill Ranch
Florence
26 Oct
6 & 12 Hours of Fury
Fort McDowell
18 Nov
Anthem Turkey Trot
Phoenix
28 Nov
Holiday Classic Triathlon
Phoenix
14 Dec
Let's Do This Terms of Use
🇬🇧
Change Region