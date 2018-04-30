5.30 Events Ltd.
Since it began in 2009, the event has become one of the main running events in nine cities across Italy, reaching a total of 35,000 participants. Brighton played host to its first-ever UK Run 5.30 event and we were delighted to be chosen as the official charity partner.
