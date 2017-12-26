Highworth Running Club

We are a small, friendly running club located in Highworth near Swindon, catering for runners of all ages and abilities. Whether you want to compete in races from 5K to Marathon or simply have a gentle jog and chat, you'll find someone to join in with. We meet on various days through the week with a session dedicated to beginners at 18:00 every Wednesday evening. Wherever you run please ensure you follow the HRC code of conduct; this document also contains a few common sense guidelines.