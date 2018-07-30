AAA Racing – Australia

AAA Racing has come about as a result of 11 years experience of trail and track ultra runs in the SEQ region, both participating in and organising, Race director, Alun Davies, has run 60+ events of marathon or greater (including 46 ultra marathons), as well as cycling many 'Grand Fondo' events. Currently in training for the elusive first ironman finish (sharks permitting!), 2018 could well be a big year!