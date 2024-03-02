ABF The Soldiers’ Charity is the national charity of the British Army, providing a lifetime of support to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families when they are in need. We were founded in 1944 to ensure that soldiers returning from World War Two were well cared for. Since then, the welfare of soldiers, past and present, and their families has been at the heart of everything we do.
ABF The Soldiers’ Charity is the national charity of the British Army, providing a lifetime of support to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families when they are in need. We were founded in 1944 to ensure that soldiers returning from World War Two were well cared for. Since then, the welfare of soldiers, past and present, and their families has been at the heart of everything we do.