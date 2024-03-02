True to their name, Action Challenge creates epic experiences which are hard to find elsewhere. Their events take place in some of the UK’s most stunning locations, such as the Peak District, Jurassic Coast, the South Downs and even Hadrian’s Wall. Beyond their events, Action Challenge are advocates of teamwork and the camaraderie which comes from undertaking an epic experience with others. Looking for a life-changing experience? You’re in the right place.
True to their name, Action Challenge creates epic experiences which are hard to find elsewhere. Their events take place in some of the UK’s most stunning locations, such as the Peak District, Jurassic Coast, the South Downs and even Hadrian’s Wall. Beyond their events, Action Challenge are advocates of teamwork and the camaraderie which comes from undertaking an epic experience with others. Looking for a life-changing experience? You’re in the right place.