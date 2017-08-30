Active Enfield
We organise a range of fun and engaging sport, dance and health activities all year round for the whole community including children, adults and over-50s. Our Active Enfield team offers affordable sporting and physical activity courses and events for all Enfield residents. We provide a range of accessible activities, held throughout the community in schools and workplaces
