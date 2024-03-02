The Advanced Running Project is a fully integrated running company that offers all services a runner and/or race director needs. Built on a foundation of knowledge, experience, and passion, Advanced Running is at the forefront of growing the running community from the local to the international level. Offering professionally produced events, apparel, a club, elite team, and event consulting, Advanced Running is truly a home for all things running. Our mission is to create healthier communities by going the extra mile. We strive to constantly increase the number of people who run while simultaneously encouraging runners to constantly seek to better themselves as runners and as people in order to leave the world better than we found it. After starting the Advanced Running online running in late 2011 that now boasts 22,000+ users, the foundations of wanting to grow the running community was born. That forum coupled with Brandon’s passion for running and experience in producing world class races would lead to the creation of the Advanced Running Project. A place where runners can participate in industry leading races, purchase apparel to show off their lifestyle, run with like-minded individuals, compete as a team, and even a place where other race directors could find a resource to help them produce their own events. The Advanced Running Project has never been and will never be about a specific distance, PR, finishing position, or anything of that nature. The Advanced Running Project simply supports the relentless pursuit of personal growth through running.