Anaheim 13th MEU Adoption Committee
The Anaheim Marine Adoption Committee is comprised of community volunteers to support the adopted Marines of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). The Anaheim City Council adopted the 13th MEU in 2007 to show and provide community support. The volunteer committee organizes various fundraisers throughout the year to support the Marines and Sailors of the 13th MEU.
