Andrew Simpson Foundation

Andrew Simpson MBE died too early at the age of 36, in an accident on board the Artemis AC72 yacht in San Francisco Bay. Andrew, better known as ‘Bart’ to many in the sailing world, was a fine, accomplished sailor, a loving family man and an inspiration to many. Everything we do is driven by our belief that all young people have the ability to excel and succeed in life and work and that the challenges of Sailing and Watersports do this by promoting health and well-being and building essential personal skills.