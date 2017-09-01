Arragons Cumbria Triathlon Club

The Arragon’s Triathlon Club formed in 2008 in a partnership of Arragons Cycles and Freestyle Fitness. Our aim is to bring together a community of people with a passion for running, swimming or biking (and of course triathlon). We are a friendly volunteer club striving to offer great training sessions to everyone – whether you are an Olympic hopeful or just want to have fun with fitness.
The Arragon’s Triathlon Club formed in 2008 in a partnership of Arragons Cycles and Freestyle Fitness. Our aim is to bring together a community of people with a passion for running, swimming or biking (and of course triathlon). We are a friendly volunteer club striving to offer great training sessions to everyone – whether you are an Olympic hopeful or just want to have fun with fitness.