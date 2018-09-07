Ashford AC

Welcome to Ashford Athletic Club Ashford Athletic Club is one of Kent's best known and most active athletics clubs. We offer coaching and competition for a range of athletics events for all abilities and ages from 11 years. We are now offering coaching sessions and enrolling would-be athletes from school years 5-6. This will introduce them to training sessions to be the best that they can be, whilst at the same time really enjoying athletics.
