Aspire Running Events

We organise off road running races of various distances and skill levels throughout the Bath & Bristol areas of the South West of England. Aspire was formed in 2014 by husband and wife team, Tony & Donna King with the sole aim to get everyone, young and old out into the great outdoors – Therefore getting healthier and fitter as a family in some of the South West’s most scenic places and venue’s. Our races are open to all abilities and we will NEVER set time limits, that is simply against all we believe in here. However, we do occasionally throw into the race calendar races for the more experienced (We do like to cater for everyone at Aspire after all!) Our events have varying distances on offer and every finisher receives a medal, yes even our very own free 5 and unders 50m dash! From September, 2017 we will be introducing new bespoke medals for every event. (We all like our bling after all!) Aspires ethos is as follows: Everyone loves a challenge and we simply want all our lovely runners to enjoy themselves, enjoy the varied routes on offer and keep smiling (You never know where the race photographer will be after all!) But more importantly just believe in yourself and just remember at the finish line there will be our usual and now famous finishers table… Yes , that means cakes and treats!