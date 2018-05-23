Athens Classic Marathon
The Athens Marathon, the Authentic Marathon, is not just a sporting event, a hard race, a tough course of 42,195m. Beyond that, the Athens Marathon, the Authentic Marathon, is a bridge that incorporate legend into history; it showcases the strength of human will; it is a fountain of values, of social liability, environmental sensitivity, friendship and solidarity.
The Athens Marathon, the Authentic Marathon, is not just a sporting event, a hard race, a tough course of 42,195m. Beyond that, the Athens Marathon, the Authentic Marathon, is a bridge that incorporate legend into history; it showcases the strength of human will; it is a fountain of values, of social liability, environmental sensitivity, friendship and solidarity.