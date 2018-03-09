Welcome to AVP California! AVP is "Alternatives to Violence Project," a program working to reduce violence by learning about relationships, communication, and conflict resolution through workshops in prisons, jails, and the community. AVP California is volunteer-run, non-profit, organized by local councils around the state, and part of AVP USA and AVP International. We invite you to learn about AVP, take a workshop, and even become a volunteer facilitator!
