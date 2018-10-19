Bare Creek Trail Run
The objectives of the event are to bring the community together with a family-orientated fun day as well as a serious runner's challenge. The run includes online entry and payment, timing chips and fabulous prizes. The State Emergency Service is supporting the event ensuring that the safety aspects are well covered and in turn the run supports the SES by way of donation.
