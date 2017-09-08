The Barns Green Half Marathon and 10K, near Horsham, West Sussex, is run on closed roads through the beautiful West Sussex countryside, passing through the historic Christ’s Hospital school, where the School’s famous marching band will be playing. We also have a jazz band at the start/finish and four other bands along the route, where there are water stations, distance markers, marshals and of course the support of all the locals and spectators.
The Barns Green Half Marathon and 10K, near Horsham, West Sussex, is run on closed roads through the beautiful West Sussex countryside, passing through the historic Christ’s Hospital school, where the School’s famous marching band will be playing. We also have a jazz band at the start/finish and four other bands along the route, where there are water stations, distance markers, marshals and of course the support of all the locals and spectators.