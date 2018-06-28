Barnsley Harriers

We are quite a diverse group of runners who enjoy running on roads, trails and fells over a wide variety of distances. We simply enjoy running - anywhere! With around 200 members - the biggest senior membership club in Barnsley - and established some twenty five years ago, we have a broad mix of male and female, young and less young... and a full range of abilities. Some of our members are founder members, but we have new runners of all standards joining us all the time.