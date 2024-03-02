Be More You

Be More You are a group of runners who are passionate about community and mental health, it is our mission to promote positive mental health and provide guidance to the running community. We do this by holding support group workshops for running crews and speaking at various running festivals and leading runs at events to raise awareness for mental health. We have been running since October 2018 and are active on Instagram, if you would like to see some of the work we have done and are currently doing in the running community; check out our Instagram handle: @bemore.you