Bedford Running Festival
Bedford Running Festival is 3 days of jam-packed running and tonnes of festival fun! With official race distances of 5k, 10k and Half Marathon along with an open air cinema, comedy club, kids club, street food market, bar, main stage with live music, yoga & wellness classes, running seminars and more, this is every runner’s dream.
