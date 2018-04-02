Belle Vue Racers
We are a community club, with members from all walks of life. We are very proud of our history but look forward to a bright future. While smaller than many local clubs, we compete in many races, both local and further afield, on the road, the trails, through cross-country and even over the occasional fell. No pressure, only encouragement.
