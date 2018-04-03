Bexhill Runners & Triathletes
Bexhill Runners & Triathletes are a very friendly group of like minded people, with a wealth of experience and knowledge in running and triathlon. Whether you want to race or just have fun we can offer you support in all distances to achieve your goals. We welcome new members of all ages, offering training sessions for children and adults.
