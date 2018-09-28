Bicycle Queensland
We are the pre-eminent voice for community cycling in Queensland. With about 18,000 members statewide and 32,000 supporters on our database, we exist to help Queenslanders cycle safely. We are dedicated to the promotion of bike riding as a driving force for individual health and well-being, and the empowerment of sustainable development.
We are the pre-eminent voice for community cycling in Queensland. With about 18,000 members statewide and 32,000 supporters on our database, we exist to help Queenslanders cycle safely. We are dedicated to the promotion of bike riding as a driving force for individual health and well-being, and the empowerment of sustainable development.