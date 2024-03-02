Black Pear Joggers
Groups for all abilities from jog/walk to faster paced running groups. An England Athletics affiliated club, offering Couch to 5K groups for beginners, a range of social and running events and take part in many races and cross country leagues.
Groups for all abilities from jog/walk to faster paced running groups. An England Athletics affiliated club, offering Couch to 5K groups for beginners, a range of social and running events and take part in many races and cross country leagues.