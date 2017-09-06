Blackwater Triathlon Club
The Blackwater Triathlon club has been established for over 25 years. We have an established membership covering all age groups within Triathlon ranging from the newly formed Junior club tri starts all the way through to super vetrans. Members race at anything from local short course all the way through to Long course international events.
