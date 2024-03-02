Blenheim 7k
Blenheim Palace is the stunning backdrop to this spectacular run through the grounds including a lakeside 'off road' section. Run, jog or walk - this event is suited to serious runners and newbies alike. It is a challenging route, but you can go at your own pace.. And the scenery is unsurpassed.
