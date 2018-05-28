Boldmere Bullets
The Boldmere Bullets are a cycling and running collective from Sutton Coldfield. Formed in autumn 2013, the Bullets has become one of the West Midlands' largest free sporting communities, bringing together hundreds of people to make new friends, and share each others' interest in our sports.
