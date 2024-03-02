Bournemouth Joggers Ladies Running Club

We are a ladies-only running club committed to making running and jogging enjoyable for all women. Currently we have around 60 members varying in age from early 20s to 60+. Our aim is to enjoy jogging together as a group in safety while able to progress in whatever way we like. We also aspire to being the friendliest club in Dorset – with no lady ever running alone and the ideal speed leaves us breath to chat.
