Bovingdon Parish Council

Bovingdon is a large village in the south of the Borough of Dacorum with a settlement population of 4,611. It is situated approximately 25 miles (30km) north west of London, 3 miles south west of Hemel Hempstead and 3 miles north east of Chesham in Buckinghamshire. The village has links to Hemel Hempstead and Chesham via the B4505 (Chesham Road/Hempstead Road/Box Lane) and to the surrounding countryside and villages to the south and east via local roads.