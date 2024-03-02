brainstrust
Follow the Seagulls is a long distance, charity trek to help people beat brain cancer. It’s your chance to do something truly incredible that matches your passion to help the 60,000 people in the UK who are afraid and alone because of their brain tumour diagnosis.
Follow the Seagulls is a long distance, charity trek to help people beat brain cancer. It’s your chance to do something truly incredible that matches your passion to help the 60,000 people in the UK who are afraid and alone because of their brain tumour diagnosis.