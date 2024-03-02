Brand Events has been responsible for the creation of many of Britain’s most innovative live events. It is the company behind the globally successful Top Gear Live show, as well as the CarFest family festivals, IGNITION Festival of Motoring and Taste food festivals. The Group is made up of two distinct business divisions: Brand Events Cars – a specialist in innovative motoring events and Brand Events TM - which produces world class consumer lifestyle events in regional locations across the UK.
