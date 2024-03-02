Braveheart Tri

The event is classed as one of the UK’s toughest triathlons. The challenge is a 1.2 mile sea loch swim, a 56 mile road cycle, and a 13 mile hill run to the summit of Ben Nevis and back. It takes commitment, determination and a whole lot of heart to conquer this breath-taking course. Victory, though is sweet, with views from the summit extending up to 120 miles!