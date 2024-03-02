We are Breaking Strain Events, an event management company based in Scotland. Our team specialise in the delivery of bespoke activities for our intrepid community. Over the years we've organised copious challenges, races, treks and adventures to feed the rapidly growing endurance scene. As a result, we've gained substantial experience operating in the United Kingdom, the Arctic, the Alps, Kilimanjaro and beyond. Since our establishment back in 2008, we've worked with charities, corporates, private groups and individuals. While some of our activities facilitate mass-participation, others benefit from intimate wilderness settings. From the get go, we’ve been fully health and safety, first aid and risk management qualified. Due to our passion for exploration and avid sense of adventure, we always open our doors to fresh ideas. Therefore, be sure to share your outdoor stories with us and most of all - let us know what challenge is on your bucket list!