Brentford FC Community Sport Trust

The Brentford FC Football in the Community Programme, established in 1987, was amongst the pioneering programmes aimed at engaging football clubs with their communities. Twenty nine years on and the Trust, 4 times winners of the Football League Community Club of the Year award, is now employing 34 contracted staff and over 50 coaches. In 2015-16, BFC CST engaged 11,142 participants and delivered 6402 sessions across four key areas - sports participation, health, education and inclusion.