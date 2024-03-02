Our Bright Mothers community create fundraising events to support our scholarship programs for our scholar mothers. From fun runs to beachside boxing classes, we engage with the community to share the importance of education for women’s success. By supporting our mothers’ education we’re creating an investment in their future, including their children’s futures. We find supporting moms builds a brighter future for their whole family.
